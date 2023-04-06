JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 LIVE: Day 1 shift 2 ends, exam analysis soon

JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA has started JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 Day 1 Shift 2 at 3 pm today, April 6, 2023. The Shift 1 exam paper was moderate to easy.

The candidates who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. They will have to carry their admit card, photo ID proof and a ballpoint pen to the exam hall.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Follow the blog for exam timings, exam analysis, dress code, admit card and other details.