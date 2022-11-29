JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on date, registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- JEE Main 2023 Date Live Updates: As per reports, JEE Main dates and registration will be announced this week on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2023 Date Live Updates: An official update on JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration schedule is awaited. As per reports, these details will be announced this week. Candidates will find the JEE Main 2023 notification on nta.ac.in after which, they can register for the test in jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The entrance test will be held in two sessions and candidates can appear in either one or both. To be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates will have to be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Mains.
Exam pattern, syllabus and other information relevant to aspirants will be mentioned on the information bulletin of JEE Main. It will be published ahead of registrations.
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 08:00 PM
NTA JEE Mains 2023: In how many languages exam will be conducted
NTA JEE Mains 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 07:09 PM
NTA JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date: Where to check dates
NTA JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date will be available on the official site of NTA or on official site of NTA JEE.
nta.ac.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 06:00 PM
NTA JEE Mains Exam Date 2023: Likely this week
NTA JEE Mains Exam Date 2023 dates is expected to release this week. This is nothing official but as per many media reports, NTA will release the notification and registration link this week.
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 03:45 PM
JEE Main 2023: Important chapters in Physics
Important chapters in Physics for JEE Main are Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics, according to Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert.
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 03:29 PM
JEE Main 2023 preparation tips for repeaters
Dropped a year to prepare for JEE Main 2023? Check these preparation tips.
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 03:04 PM
JEE Main 2023 will be held in 2 sessions
NTA will conduct JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. Details will be mentioned in the exam notification.
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 02:55 PM
JEE Main 2023: Websites to check
Check these two websites for official update on NTA JEE Mains 2023:
- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- nta.ac.in.
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 02:53 PM
JEE Main 2023 date
JEE Main 2023 date will be announced this week, as per reports. Official confirmation is awaited.