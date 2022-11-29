JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on date, registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Date Live Updates: An official update on JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration schedule is awaited. As per reports, these details will be announced this week. Candidates will find the JEE Main 2023 notification on nta.ac.in after which, they can register for the test in jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The entrance test will be held in two sessions and candidates can appear in either one or both. To be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates will have to be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Mains.

Exam pattern, syllabus and other information relevant to aspirants will be mentioned on the information bulletin of JEE Main. It will be published ahead of registrations.

Follow this blog for all updates on JEE Main 2023 date, registration and more.