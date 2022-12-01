CBSE date sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 board exams likely this month

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to publish date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 in December. The board has already announced that final exams for these classes will begin on February 15 and as per past trends, the board announces time tables 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam.

CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet will be released on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE practical exams for winter-bound states are being conducted in November-December and for other states, it can begin on January 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Delhi Directorate of Education has announced that pre-board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students at government schools will begin from December 15.

CBSE has already published sample question papers and question banks for various subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 to held students prepare for their final exams. They can download it from cbseacademic.nic.in.

Unlike 2022, CBSE board exams in 2023 will be conducted only once. In 2022, amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE board exams were divided into two terms so that the board is left with at least one exam at the end of the academic session, and results can be prepared accordingly.

Many other boards, including CISCE, had followed suit.