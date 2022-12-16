NTA releases annual calendar for all major entrance exams in 2023

JEE main 2023: The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) will be conducted from January 24 to 31, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7 and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on May 21 and May 31, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday as it released the annual calendar for all major entrance exams next year.

HT on November 11 reported that the NTA will come up with an annual calendar for entrance examinations for the academic year 2023-24 to ensure the dates do not overlap.

No exam will be held on Republic Day on January 26.

The second session of JEE exam will be held from April 6 to April 12.

Applications for the first session of the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12. “For academic session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in two sessions i.e. session 1 (January 2023) and session 2 (April 2023),” said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (Exams) of NTA.

“For the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only session 1 will be visible (for applications) and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that session,” she added.

The application window for the second session will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at NIITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions and institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. It will be conducted in 13 languages.

The NEET is the country’s biggest entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at the undergraduate level. The CUET is the exam for undergraduate admissions to central varsities, with several private, state and deemed universities also participating in it.