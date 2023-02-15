JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam in April

JEE Main 2023 Registration: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2. Candidates can apply for it on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Both fresh candidates and those who took the first session of JEE Main 2023 January exam can apply for the second session. Candidates who appeared in session 1 do not need to register again. They can directly fill the application form.

The exam will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Reserved dates for session 2 are April 13 and 15.

JEE Main session 2 registration window will close on March 12 at 9 pm and the exam fee payment window will close at 11:50 pm.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course,” NTA said.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees,” it added.

NTA said that candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form. Those who do will be treated as practicing unfair means (UFM).

“Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” NTA said.