JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Registration opens, NTA issues warning to students

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 15, 2023 11:19 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Registration Live Updates: The application link is not available yet on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced that registrations for the April session of JEE Main 2023 has started. However, the link to submit application forms is not yet available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once available, it will be shared here.

JEE Mains session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Reserved dates for are April 13 and 15.

Both fresh candidates and those who took the first session can apply for the second session. Candidates who appeared in session 1 do not need to register again. They can directly submit applications.

NTA has also issued a warning to candidates that those who submit more than application/have more than one application number will be treated as practicing unfair means and strict action will be taken against them.

Follow this live blog for JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration, application link and other important updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 15, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023: NTA's warning on unfair means practices

    In the JEE Main session 2 notice, NTA said that “candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate.”

  • Feb 15, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    JEE Mains session 2: Where to apply?

    Candidates need to apply for JEE Main 2023 session 2 on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Feb 15, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 registration/application link not active

    Though NTA announced that JEE Main session 2 registration will begin on February 14, the link to apply for the exam is not available yet. 

  • Feb 15, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration

    NTA on Tuesday announced that JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration will be hosted on the exam website from February 14 to March 12.

