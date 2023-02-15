JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Registration opens, NTA issues warning to students

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Live Updates: National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced that registrations for the April session of JEE Main 2023 has started. However, the link to submit application forms is not yet available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once available, it will be shared here.

JEE Mains session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Reserved dates for are April 13 and 15.

Both fresh candidates and those who took the first session can apply for the second session. Candidates who appeared in session 1 do not need to register again. They can directly submit applications.

NTA has also issued a warning to candidates that those who submit more than application/have more than one application number will be treated as practicing unfair means and strict action will be taken against them.

Follow this live blog for JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration, application link and other important updates.