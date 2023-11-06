JEE Main 2024 Physics Syllabus: List of deleted topics, other details

National Testing Agency or NTA has released the syllabus of JEE Main which shows a considerable amount of topics from Class 11 and 12 Physics have been removed from the syllabus of next year's engineering entrance examination. Aspirants can download it from jeemain.nta.ac.in and plan their preparations accordingly. Also read: JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: Deleted topics of Class 11, 12 Mathematics

JEE Main 2024 Physics Syllabus: List of deleted topics

Registrations for the session 1 of JEE Main 2024, which is scheduled for January-February, have also started.

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes shares details of the JEE Main 2024 syllabus of Physics.

The following list shared by Kumar provides a detailed analysis of the topics which are deleted from the JEE Main 2024 Physics:

Physics, technology, society, accuracy and precision of measuring instruments (from Unit 1 - Physics and Measurements)

Geostationary satellites (from Unit 6 - Gravitation)

Reynolds number, Newton's law of cooling (from Unit 7 - Properties of Solids and Liquids)

Carnot engine and its efficiency (from Unit 8 - Thermodynamics)

Free, forced and damped oscillations, resonance, Beats. Doppler Effect in sound (from Unit 10 - Oscillations and Waves)

Resistances of different materials, Colour code for resistors, Potentiometer - principle and its applications (from Unit 12 - Current Electricity)

Cyclotron.Magnetic susceptibility and permeability. Hysteresis. Electromagnets and permanent magnets (from Unit 13 - Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism)

Quality factor (from Unit 14 - Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents)

Lens Formula. Resolving power of microscopes and astronomical telescopes (from Unit 16 - Optics)

Davisson-Germer experiment (from Unit 17 - Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation)

Isotopes, isobars: isotones. Radioactivity- alpha. beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law (from Unit 18 - Atoms and Nuclei)

Junction transistor, transistor action, characteristics of a transistor: transistor as an amplifier (common emitter configuration) and oscillator. Transistor as a switch. (from unit 19 - Electronic Devices)

UNIT 20: COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS - Propagation of electromagnetic waves in the atmosphere; Sky and space wave propagation. Need for modulation. Amplitude and Frequency Modulation, Bandwidth of signals. the bandwidth of Transmission medium, Basic Elements of a Communication System (Block Diagram only).

Plotting a cooling curve for the relationship between the temperature of a hot body and time, Characteristic curves of a transistor and finding current gain and voltage gain, Using a multimeter to: (i) Identify the base of a transistor (ii) Distinguish between NPN and PNP type transistor (iii) See the unidirectional current in case of a diode and an LED. (iv) Check the correctness or otherwise of a given electronic component (diode, transistor, or IC) (from Unit 21 - Experimental Skills).

(The information provided here are from a third-party source. Aspirants are advised to check the official syllabus available on jeemain.nta.ac.in as well.)

