JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: Deleted topics of Class 11, 12 Mathematics

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, which will be held in two sessions in January-February and April next year. The agency has also released the syllabus of next year's exam in which some topics of Maths, Physics and Chemistry have been deleted. JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: Deleted topics of Mathematics(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes, says the change in JEE Mains syllabus means students will now have to realign their preparation plans.

“The deletions necessitate an updated set of study materials and a re-evaluation of topics that merit attention…The NTA’s announcement underlines the importance of regularly checking official updates and adapting to new information. It also highlights the need for a strategic study plan that is flexible enough to accommodate such changes," he says.

These are the deleted topics of the JEE Main Mathematics section as per Kumar:

Evaluation of determinants, Elementary transformations, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants (from Unit 3: Matrices and Determinants)

Unit 5: Mathematical Inductions: Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications.

Properties of Binomial Coefficients (from Unit 6: Binomial Theorems and its Simple Applications)

Sum up to n terms of special series; Sn, Sn2, Sn3. Arithmetico-Geometric progression. (from Unit 7: Sequences and Series)

Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean value Theorems, tangents and normal (from Unit 8: Limits, Continuity and Differentiability)

Integral as a Limit of Sum (from Unit 9: Integral Calculus)

The formation of differential equations (from Unit 10: Differential Equations)

Translation of Axes (from Unit 11: Coordinate Geometry)

Equations of internal and external by sectors of angles between two lines coordinate of the centroid, orthocentre, and circumcentre of a triangle, equation of the family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines (from Straight Lines in Unit 11: Coordinate Geometry)

Topic Added: Intercepts of a line on the coordinate axis. (Addition in the theme Straight Lines, in Unit 11: Coordinate Geometry)

Condition for a line to be tangent to a circle, equation of the tangent, condition for Y = mx +c to be a tangent and point (s) of tangency (from Circle, Conic Sections in Unit 11: Coordinate Geometry)

Equation of a plane in different forms, the intersection of a line and a plane, coplanar lines (from Unit 12: Three Dimensional Geometry)

Scalar and vector triple product (from Unit 13: Vector Algebra)

Bernoulli trials, and binomial distribution (from Unit 14: Statistics and Probability)

Heights, and distance (from Unit 15: Trigonometry)

Unit 16: Mathematical Reasoning: Statement logical operations and, or, implies, implied by, if and only if, understanding of tautology, contradiction, converse, and contrapositive.

(The information provided here are from a third-party source. Aspirants are advised to check the official syllabus available on jeemain.nta.ac.in as well.)