Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main admit card for last session exam expected soon
competitive exams

JEE Main admit card for last session exam expected soon

The admit card of the last session of JEE Main 2021 which is scheduled to begin on August 26 is expected soon. The JEE main admit card will be released on the official website of the exam conducting body, national testing agency (NTA).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 04:28 PM IST
JEE Main admit card for last session exam expected soon(HT)

The admit card of the last session of JEE Main 2021 which is scheduled to begin on August 26 is expected soon. The JEE main admit card will be released on the official website of the exam conducting body, national testing agency (NTA). 

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2021 can download the admit card from the official website using registration details. In case the NTA website doesn't load properly, candidates should wait for a while.

This will be the last JEE Main of this year. This exam was initially scheduled in May but could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The exam will be held till September 2 in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for the first time, in addition to Hindi, Gujarati and English.

This is the only edition of JEE Main 2021 which will be held after the declaration of class 12 results. This year, many state boards and CBSE and CISCE could not hold board exams due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta jee main admit card jee main admit card
TRENDING NEWS

Human gets escorted by furry guardian angels on the way home. Watch

Iranian girl uses santoor to play beautiful rendition of Jana Gana Mana. Watch

US dad dances to title track of Chak De India to celebrate Independence Day

Engaged couple got separated during partition. Woman recalls how they met again
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP