JEE Main April Session Exam Admit Card 2021 expected within a few days

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main April Session Exam Admit Card 2021 within a few days. The April session JEE Main examination will be conducted on April 27, 28, 29, and 30.

The admit card for Joint Entrance Examination for the April session will be available to candidates on the official website of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Usually, the admit cards for JEE main is released 7-10 days before the commencement of the examination. However, the Agency has not yet released any official update as to when the admit card will be released.

The admit card will carry candidate's details like name, date of birth, father’s name and category, photo, exam details, exam venue and reporting time, and COVID19 guidelines.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted in the morning from 9am to 12noon and the second shift will be conducted in the afternoon between 3pm to 6pm.

The JEE Main Admit Card 2021 will also act as a travel pass for the appearing candidates. In case of any error or discrepancy in personal details or other information, candidates can be advised to connect with NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in or Helpline number – 0120-6895200 (main), 7042399520, 7042399521, 7042399525, 7042399526 for rectifications.