JEE Main day 3 shift 1 paper rated easy, see analysis here

The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 10th April 2023. The reporting time for students was 8:20 am however the exam started sharp at 9:00 am. Mathematics was Easy to Moderate while Physics & Chemistry were Easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Easy level as per students.

JEE Mains Session 2: Day 3 shift 1 paper analysis

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters.

JEE Mains Exam 2023 Day 3 shift 1: Difficulty Level

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 10th April, 2023 (Forenoon Session).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra & Coordinate Geometry. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, Vectors, 3 D Geometry, Straight Line, Parabola, Circle, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics, Complex Numbers, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations. The Numerical Section had few lengthy calculations but were easy.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Gravitation, EM Waves, Wave Optics, Ray Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism & Matter, Current Electricity & Modern Physics, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work Power Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, Semi-Conductors, Communication Systems. MCQs were relatively easy. Some assertion reasoning questions were also asked. Overall a Balanced section.

Chemistry – Easy level. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry. Questions asked from Electrochemistry, Ores & Metallurgy, Chemical Bonding, Mole Concept, d – block & f- block, Qualitative Chemistry, Coordination Compounds. Organic Chemistry had some easy questions from Amines, Alcohols, Phenols. Some questions from Polymers & Environmental Chemistry were NCERT Based.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}