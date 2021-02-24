JEE Main Paper 1 B Tech exam 2021 live updates: Check students reaction here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for BE and BTech candidates begins on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The examination is being held in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. This year, more than 6 lakh candidates have registered for the BTech entrance examination.





The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 852 examination centres spread across the country.





JEE Main examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.





The agency is conducting the JEE main examination for admission to various undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).



