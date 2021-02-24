IND USA
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE Main Paper 1 Exam 2021: Maths toughest, physics easier, say UP students

  • Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2021 for admission to BE and BTech programme in Lucknow on Wednesday said Mathematics section was toughest.
By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:13 PM IST

Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2021 for admission to BE and BTech programme in Lucknow on Wednesday said Mathematics section was toughest, chemistry was moderate while physics was comparatively easy.

Prashant Yadav who came from neighbouring district Unnao said, "Mathematics was most difficult and was equally lengthy. Chemistry section was moderate while physics was quite easy for those who understood the concept well."

This was Prashant second attempt. He welcomed the decision of holding the JEE Mains four times from this year as it reduces the stress factor among JEE aspirants. "It is a good move as candidates will get ample opportunities even if they have not fared well in first exam."

Another candidate, Zoya Shammi said, "Undoubtedly, Mathematics was mostdifficult. Chemistry was tricky but not time consuming. Physics was certainly very easy." She said COVID-19 protocol was followed well inside the examination hall but social distancing protocol was breached as candidates came out together from the same gate.

Shashwat Singh came from Faizabad to write the exam. He too said Mathematics was very difficult. Chemistry was little complicated but he could solve them. Physics was easy. All the candidates welcomed the new format to hold JEE mains four times.

