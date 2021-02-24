JEE Main 2021 Paper 1: Quick analysis by expert of February 24 exam, slot 1
- Overall the paper was Moderate to Easy and the Paper was balanced. Almost all topics covered in every subject, students could complete in the given time.
JEE Main Paper 1 exam 2021: The first shift of JEE main Paper 1 exam (for BE and B Tech) aspirants was held between 9am and 12pm on Wednesday, February 24. Overall the paper was Moderate to Easy and the Paper was balanced. Almost all topics covered in every subject, students could complete in the given time. If we compare the difficulty level, we can say Maths >Chemistry >Physics.
A total of 30 questions were asked from each subject, of which 20 were MCQ and 10 integer types. Out of 10 integers as per the new pattern, only 5 need to be attempted.
While appearing for the exam if the student has attempted the 5 questions, then the remaining 5 questions cannot be marked for integer types.
If we compare this paper with last years, it was relatively easy, and the portion of class 12th syllabus was seemingly prominent in this session.
Subject Wise Feedback
Maths
30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based)
-Overall, the Paper was calculative & lengthy compare to chemistry & Physics.
- Almost all Topics were covered
-Integer type of question was lengthy and calculative.
Chemistry
30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based)
-The chemistry part was moderate to easy.
- Major focus on organic chemistry compared to Physical and inorganic chemistry
The syllabus of standard 12th was more than the 11th.
- All topics covered in papers and papers were moderate to easy, they finished before the given timeline.
Physics
30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based)
The difficulty level of physics was easy.
Integer type questions were calculative only.
The Paper was easy, so it finished before the given timeline.
