IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2021 Paper 1: Quick analysis by expert of February 24 exam, slot 1
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021 Paper 1: Quick analysis by expert of February 24 exam, slot 1

  • Overall the paper was Moderate to Easy and the Paper was balanced. Almost all topics covered in every subject, students could complete in the given time.
READ FULL STORY
By Ajay Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:25 PM IST

JEE Main Paper 1 exam 2021: The first shift of JEE main Paper 1 exam (for BE and B Tech) aspirants was held between 9am and 12pm on Wednesday, February 24. Overall the paper was Moderate to Easy and the Paper was balanced. Almost all topics covered in every subject, students could complete in the given time. If we compare the difficulty level, we can say Maths >Chemistry >Physics.

 A total of 30 questions were asked from each subject, of which 20 were MCQ and 10 integer types. Out of 10 integers as per the new pattern, only 5 need to be attempted.  

While appearing for the exam if the student has attempted the 5 questions, then the remaining 5 questions cannot be marked for integer types. 

 If we compare this paper with last years, it was relatively easy, and the portion of class 12th syllabus was seemingly prominent in this session.  

 Subject Wise Feedback 

 Maths

30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based) 

-Overall, the Paper was calculative & lengthy compare to chemistry & Physics. 

- Almost all Topics were covered

 -Integer type of question was lengthy and calculative.

 Chemistry 

 30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based) 

-The chemistry part was moderate to easy.

- Major focus on organic chemistry compared to Physical and inorganic chemistry 

The syllabus of standard 12th was more than the 11th.

- All topics covered in papers and papers were moderate to easy, they finished before the given timeline. 

 Physics

30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based) 

The difficulty level of physics was easy.

Integer type questions were calculative only.

The Paper was easy, so it finished before the given timeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jee main jee main exam reaction jee main analysis expert analysis
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021 Paper 1: Quick analysis by expert of February 24 exam, slot 1

By Ajay Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • Overall the paper was Moderate to Easy and the Paper was balanced. Almost all topics covered in every subject, students could complete in the given time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021: NTA releases FAQs(PTI)
JEE Main 2021: NTA releases FAQs(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main Paper 1 B Tech exam 2021 live updates: Second shift begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 852 examination centres spread across the country.
READ FULL STORY
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
competitive exams

UPSC Prelims: No more chance for those who exhausted attempt in 2020, says SC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:15 PM IST
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam to those having exhausted last attempt amid pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main Paper 1 BE and Btech exam 2021(PTI file)
JEE main Paper 1 BE and Btech exam 2021(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE main Paper 1 BE and Btech exam 2021 underway

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • The JEE Main February 2021 session began yesterday with B.Arch and B.Planning papers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021: NTA releases FAQs(PTI)
JEE Main 2021: NTA releases FAQs(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE main begins with BArch paper, here's what students in Bihar said after exam

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • As per NTA, around 6.61 lakh students have registered for taking JEE Main exam across the country in February session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE OTET 2021.(Screengrab )
BSE OTET 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

BSE OTET 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • BSE OTET 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OTET 2021 examination online at bseodisha.ac.in on or before March 9, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC 5th Phase examination schedule 2021.(Shutterstock)
RRB NTPC 5th Phase examination schedule 2021.(Shutterstock)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC 5th Phase examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • As per the notice, the board will conduct the RRB NTPC 5th phase CBT-1 on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBJEE 2021.(Screengrab )
WBJEE 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

WBJEE 2021 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • WBJEE 2021: Interested and eligible can apply for the WBJEE 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BITSAT 2021.(Screengrab )
BITSAT 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

BITSAT 2021 registration process begins, here's direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • BITSAT 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at btsadmission.com on or before May 29, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KPSC FDA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
KPSC FDA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • KPSC FDA admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the KPSC FDA recruitment exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at kpscrcruitment.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exam for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts were conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020 and on January 7 this year.(RRB)
The exam for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts were conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020 and on January 7 this year.(RRB)
competitive exams

RRB MI answer key 2021 released, direct link to view key and raise objections

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • RRB MI answer key 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key, question paper and responses for Computer Based Test (CBT) to fill Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB had conducted the CBT for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.(RRB website)
RRB had conducted the CBT for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.(RRB website)
competitive exams

RRB answer key 2021 for MI categories posts exams to be released today

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday, February 22 release the question paper, responses and answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for filling Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIBE XVI 2021 examination.(ANI file)
AIBE XVI 2021 examination.(ANI file)
competitive exams

AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • According to the revised schedule, the BCI will conduct the AIBE XVI examination on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the AIBE XVI was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021.
RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021.
competitive exams

RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021 to be released on Feb 22

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021: The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KCET 2020: Students demand KEA to postpone Karnataka CET amid Covid-19
KCET 2020: Students demand KEA to postpone Karnataka CET amid Covid-19
competitive exams

Karnataka CET 2021 to held on July 7 and 8, says deputy CM CN Ashwath

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:53 PM IST
On July 7, the CET will be held for Biology and Mathematics and for Physics and Chemistry, the next day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP