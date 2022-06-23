JEE Main Paper 2 June 23 first session: Analysis based on students' reaction

JEE Main paper 2 analysis: The Forenoon session of JEE (Main) 2022 Paper 2 exam for B.Arch./B. Planning was held on Thursday June 23 2022. Thursday was the first day for JEE Main exam scheduled for Session 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Immediate Reactions from Students about Paper 2 (Forenoon Session on 23rd June, 2022) of JEE Main

(1) The Paper-2 (B.Arch. Paper) of JEE (Main) was different from Paper-2 of B. Planning.

(2) The full marks of the JEE Main Paper-2 for both (B. Arch & B. Planning) were 400 respectively.

(3) Overall, the Papers were of Moderate Level as per students.

Analysis of B. Arch Paper(2A):

*Part-I- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for both multiple choice questions and numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. (* 5 out of 10 Numerical based questions in Mathematics had to be attempted)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

*Part-II- Aptitude Section had total 50 questions – There were 50 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section were 200.

* Part-III- Drawing Section had 2 questions each of 50 marks. Total marks of this section were 100.

*The level of difficultly of JEE Main Paper-2 (B. Arch) was Moderate as per feedback from students

*Mathematics – Moderate to Difficult level. Students reported that Numerical based had few lengthy questions involving calculations. More weightage given to Chapter of 3 D Geometry.

*Aptitude – Easy to Moderate level. Questions mostly from 3- Dimensional Figures.

*Drawing– Easy level. One question involved drawing and coloring the scene of a Holi Festival, question on Color scheme of logo of Burger King and another question was to redraw a given figure with correct proportions (1:500).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Analysis of B. Planning Paper(2B):

* Part-I- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

(* 5 out of 10 Numerical based questions in Mathematics had to be attempted)

* Part-II- Aptitude Section had total 50 questions – There were 50 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section were 200.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

* Part-III- Planning Section had total 25 questions – There were 25 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficultly of JEE Main Paper-2 (B. Planning) was Moderate as per feedback from students

* Mathematics – Moderate Level. Few questions from Calculus. Weightage given to Vector & 3 D geometry.

* Aptitude – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked mostly of 3D shapes viewed from different angles.

* Planning – Easy level. Few Questions were asked from Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC).

(4) Students were given enough plain papers for rough work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(5) No errors were reported in the question papers.

(6) Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

(Author is Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)