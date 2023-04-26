JEE Mains 2023 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2023 Result Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains 2023 Result soon. The results for Joint Entrance Examination can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in and also on nta.ac.in.

Along with the results, the Agency will announce the toppers, cut off marks, percentile and other details which can be fetched on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 was conducted by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. The final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023. Check latest updates on results, scorecard, cut offs and toppers below.