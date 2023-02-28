Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 paper 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 paper 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 28, 2023 09:57 AM IST

JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 1 Paper 2 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 paper 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 1 Paper 2. Candidates can check the JEE Mains Session 1 paper 2 final answer key through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. Paper 2a and 2b were conducted on January 28. A total of 46465 candidates have registered for Paper 2.

Here's the direct link to download the answer key

JEE Mains Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2023 of Paper-2”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee mains answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP