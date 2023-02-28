JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 paper 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get link

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 1 Paper 2. Candidates can check the JEE Mains Session 1 paper 2 final answer key through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. Paper 2a and 2b were conducted on January 28. A total of 46465 candidates have registered for Paper 2.

Here's the direct link to download the answer key

JEE Mains Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2023 of Paper-2”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

