JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 paper 2 results declared, know how to check

competitive exams
Published on Feb 28, 2023 12:23 PM IST

NTA released JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 result on February 28.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 paper 2 results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency, NTA released JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 result on February 28. Candidates can check the result through the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their JEE Mains Session 1 Paper 2 results through their application number and password.

Here's the direct link to check JEE Mains Paper 2 result

NTA conducted Paper-2 (B.Arch/B.Plan) on January 28. A total of 46465 candidates have registered for Paper 2.

JEE Mains Session 1 Paper 2 result 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 : Paper 2 Result(Click Here)”

Key in your login details

Your JEE Mains paper 2 results will be displayed on the screen

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
jee mains result
