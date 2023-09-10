Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 answer key released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link to download

JKPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 answer key released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 10, 2023 06:51 PM IST

JKPSC released answer key for Assistant Professor exam on September 10. Candidates can check on jkpsc.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the answer key for the written examination for the post of Assistant Professor on September 10. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 answer key released at jkpsc.nic.in

The written examination for the post of Assistant Professor (Commerce, Industrial Chemistry, Renewable Energy, Dogri, Mathematics, and Physics) was held on September 10.

Direct link to check the answer keys

JKPSC Assistant Professor answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Written Examination for the posts of Assistant Professor(s) (Commerce, Industrial Chemistry, Renewable Energy, Dogri, Mathematics and Physics), 2023 - Provisional Answer Key”.

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
answer key assistant professor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP