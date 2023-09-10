JKPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 answer key released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link to download
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the answer key for the written examination for the post of Assistant Professor on September 10. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.
The written examination for the post of Assistant Professor (Commerce, Industrial Chemistry, Renewable Energy, Dogri, Mathematics, and Physics) was held on September 10.
Direct link to check the answer keys
JKPSC Assistant Professor answer key 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Written Examination for the posts of Assistant Professor(s) (Commerce, Industrial Chemistry, Renewable Energy, Dogri, Mathematics and Physics), 2023 - Provisional Answer Key”.
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for future reference