JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 releasing on February 10 at jkpsc.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission will release JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 on February 10, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, any candidate desirous of getting his/her examination centre changed, may submit a representation duly signed by the candidate to the Controller of Examination at Commission’s Office at Bakshi Nagar Jammu/Solina Srinagar by or before February 3, 2023.

The Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2022 will be held from February 20 to March 2, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- forenoon session from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

Click on JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here