JKSSB Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 2023 answer key out at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical). Candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) conducted the written examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical), PWD on October 1.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of J&K Services Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ J&K Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 03-10-2023, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or any other mode”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB Junior Engineer 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Notice regarding Written Examination for the Post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical), PWD Department, held on 01-10-2023 - Provisional Answer Key regarding”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the JKSSB JE 2023 admit card

Take the printout for future reference.