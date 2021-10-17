Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled from Oct 27 to Nov 12
competitive exams

JKSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled from Oct 27 to Nov 12

The JKSSB admit cards are available on the official website of the Board and candidates can download it using registration number, and date of birth.
JKSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled from Oct 27 to Nov 12 (pic for representation)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the exams scheduled from October 27 to November 12. The JKSSB admit cards are available on the official website of the Board and candidates can download it using registration number, and date of birth.

JKSSB admit card

JKSSB admit card 2021: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website jkssb.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card
  • Enter registration number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the JKSSB admit card
  • Read the instructions given in the admit card carefully
  • Make a list of all the items that have been allowed by the board to be taken to the exam hall

Through these exams, a total of 860 vacancies will be filled by the Board.

“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 23rd of October 2021,” the Board has said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkssb jkssb recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HSSC SI exam answer key challenge portal open till October 17

TNPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor exam on November 6, admit cards soon 

JEE advanced 2021: How female candidates have performed this year

JEE advanced 2021 results out, here's list of top 10 rank holders
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP