JKSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled from Oct 27 to Nov 12

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the exams scheduled from October 27 to November 12. The JKSSB admit cards are available on the official website of the Board and candidates can download it using registration number, and date of birth.

JKSSB admit card

JKSSB admit card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website jkssb.nic.in

Click on the admit card

Enter registration number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the JKSSB admit card

Read the instructions given in the admit card carefully

Make a list of all the items that have been allowed by the board to be taken to the exam hall

Through these exams, a total of 860 vacancies will be filled by the Board.

“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 23rd of October 2021,” the Board has said.

