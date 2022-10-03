Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allotment result out, know how to check

Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:48 PM IST

JoSAA has released the round 3 seat allotment results on October 3.

ByHT Education Desk

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the round 3 seat allotment results on October 3. Candidates can check JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can check their allotment status using application number of JEE Main and date of birth.

The round 5 of seat allocation result will be announced on October 15 and round 6 final round for seat allocation will be released on October 16.

Direct link here

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads," View Seat Allotment Result Round 3"

Key in your log in details

Check and take print for future use.

