Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key out, know how to challenge
competitive exams

JPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key out, know how to challenge

The JPSC answer key is available on the official website of the Commission, jpsc.gov.in.
JPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key out, know how to challenge(HT File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 04:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The answer key of the combined assistant engineer main exam, which was held on October 23 and 24, has been released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on its official website, jpsc.gov.in. This the provisional JPSC answer key against which the Commission has invited objections.

JPSC answer key

JPSC answer key: How to download, raise objections

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can challenge the answer key till October 31. The answer key challenges can be submitted online at the Commission’s website.

The Commission has asked candidates to challenge the answer key in a prescribed format. Candidates have to give the registration number, roll number and the objections in a single PDF to objmain519@jpsc.gov.in.

RELATED STORIES

The PDF files should not be more than 22 mb.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jpsc exam jpsc jpsc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian Olympiad Qualifier exam registration closes on Oct 31, know how to apply

MHT CET Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check 

UPTET 2021 registration over: What's next?

IGNOU December TEE 2021: Tentative date sheet released on ignou.ac.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP