KCET Result 2022 Live: KEA Karnataka UGCET results tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in
- KCET Results 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka UGCET results tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Latest updates here.
KCET Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 results tomorrow, July 30 at 11 am. KCET results will be available on the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. This year, over 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the state-level entrance exam.
Prior to result declaration, KEA released provisional answer keys on June 22 and allowed students to raise objections. The entrance test took place on June 16 and 17.
KCET or UGCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses at undergraduate level.
Along with KCET results, KEA will announce names of Pharmacy and Engineering toppers, cut-off scores, etc.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:23 PM
KCET result 2020: Exam date and time
KCET exam date: July 30
KCET exam time: 11 am
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:52 PM
KCET result 2022: 210829 candidates have appeared for exam
This year a total of 210829 candidates have appeared for the KCET 2022 examination.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:18 PM
KCET result 2022: Result tomorrow at 11 am
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce Karnataka Common Entrance Test result tomorrow at 11 am.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:30 PM
KCET result 2022: UGCET result on July 30
KEA will announce Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 results tomorrow, July 30
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:45 PM
KCET 2022 exam was held on June 16 and 17
The KCET test took place on June 16 and 17. The KCET 2022 examination was taken by over 2.2 lakh students.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:15 PM
KCET result 2022: Websites to check
kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:49 PM
KCET Result 2022: Answer key already released
The provisional answer key for KCET 20222 was released on June 22.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:28 PM
KCET result 2022: Top Engineering colleges in Karnataka
These are some of the top Engineering colleges in Karnataka as per NIRF rankings:
Visvesvaraya Technological University (NIRF rank: 49)
Manipal Institute of Technology (55)
M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (67)
International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (81)
B.M.S. College of Engineering (83)
R.V. College of Engineering (89)
Siddaganga Institute of Technology (97)
PES University (100)
Jain University, Bangalore (115)
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:59 PM
KCET result 2022: Cut-off marks
Along with KCET results, KEA will also announce cut-off marks for various streams and categories.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:31 PM
How to check KCET results 2022
- Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
- Go to UG-CET 2022 under admissions section.
- Click on the KCET result link.
- Enter the required login details.
- Submit and view result.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:29 PM
KCET result 2022: Where to check
Once announced, candidates can check Karnataka CET results on kea.kar.nic.in or on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:29 PM
KCET result 2022 date and time
KEA will announce Karnataka CET results 2022 on July 30.