KCET Result 2022: Here's list of top Engineering, Pharmacy colleges in Karnataka

KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce results of the state-level entrance test – KCET or UGCET 2022 – on July 30. Once announced, students can check KCET results on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET scores will be used by participating institutions of Karnataka for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering and Pharmacy.

As per Education Ministry's NIRF rankings, several Engineering and Pharmacy colleges of the state are among India's top institutions. However, all of them may not admit students through KCET.

Given below are lists of top Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in Karnataka as per NIRF rankings.

Top Engineering colleges in Karnataka

NIT Karnataka (NIRF rank: 10) Visvesvaraya Technological University (49) Manipal Institute of Technology (55) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (67) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (81) B.M.S. College of Engineering (83) R.V. College of Engineering (89) Siddaganga Institute of Technology (97) PES University (100) Jain University, Bangalore (115) New Horizon College of Engineering (121) P E S College of Engineering, Mandya (137) JSS Science and Technology University (158) NMAM Institute of Technology (175) C M R Institute of Technology (180) Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (183) Christ University (189) KLE Technological University (196) BMS Institute of Technology & Management (199)

Top Pharmacy colleges in Karnataka

JSS College of Pharmacy (NIRF rank: 8) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal (9) KLE College of Pharmacy, Belgaum (40) N.G.S.M. Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (45) Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy (57) M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (62) Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy (80) KLE College of Pharmacy (95) Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy (98)

