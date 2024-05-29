 KEAM 2024: Admit card out for Engineering & Pharmacy candidates, direct link and how to download hall tickets | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
KEAM 2024: Admit card out for Engineering & Pharmacy candidates, direct link and how to download hall tickets

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 29, 2024 10:56 AM IST

The entrance examination will be conducted as Computer Based Test (CBT) for the engineering stream from June 5, 2024, to June 9, 2024.

The Entrance Commissionerate of Kerala has released the admit cards for Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Engineering or Pharmacy courses can download the admit card from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee.

The examination will be conducted in different exam centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai. (Representative Photo)
The examination will be conducted in different exam centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai. (Representative Photo)

The entrance examination will be conducted as Computer Based Test (CBT) for the engineering stream from June 5, 2024, to June 9, 2024, in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. For the Pharmacy stream, the exam will be conducted on June 6, 2024, from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted in different exam centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai.

Direct Link to download Admit card

According to an official notice, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations informed that Candidates can enter into their respective profile pages by giving the Application Number and Password of KEAM 2024. By clicking the menu ‘Admit Card’ provided in the Profile page, the admit card can be downloaded.

“ The printout of Admit Cards should be produced for verification in the Examination hall for attending the Entrance Examination. Candidates without Admit Cards will not be permitted to attend the Entrance Examination.A colour printout of the Admit Card is preferable for proper identification of the candidate,” mentioned the official notification.

The admit cards of Engineering and Pharmacy stream students are available. As per the notice, admit cards will not be available to candidates who have applied for Medical or Architecture courses. But they can log in to the profile page to view the current status of their respective application.

How to download Hall Tickets:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee

Please find the link to login to the candidate portal on the homepage and click it

Login to your candidate profile using the application number and password

Click on the admit card menu and you will be able to view your hall ticket

Verify the details and download the page for future needs

For more information, visit the official website

