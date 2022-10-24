Kerala KTET 2022 October registration begins tomorrow

Registration for the October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022 will begin tomorrow, October 25. Interested candidates can apply for the exam up to November 7 on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The exam will held on November 26 and 27, 2022, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has said.

Candidates can check the detailed notification of KTET 2022 to find more information regarding exam fee, eligibility and syllabus, among other things. It is available on the exam website.

As per the schedule released, KTET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the website November 21 onward.

The exam will be held in two shifts on both exam days. Duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

KTET 2022 schedule

KTET I: Saturday, November 26, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET II: Saturday, November 26, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

KTET III: Sunday, November 27, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET IV: Sunday, November 27, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

