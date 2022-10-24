Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala KTET 2022 October registration begins tomorrow

Kerala KTET 2022 October registration begins tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:20 PM IST

KTET 2022 October registration begins on October 24 on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala KTET 2022 October registration begins tomorrow(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Registration for the October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022 will begin tomorrow, October 25. Interested candidates can apply for the exam up to November 7 on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The exam will held on November 26 and 27, 2022, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has said.

Candidates can check the detailed notification of KTET 2022 to find more information regarding exam fee, eligibility and syllabus, among other things. It is available on the exam website.

As per the schedule released, KTET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the website November 21 onward.

The exam will be held in two shifts on both exam days. Duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

KTET 2022 schedule

KTET I: Saturday, November 26, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET II: Saturday, November 26, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

KTET III: Sunday, November 27, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

KTET IV: Sunday, November 27, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ktet kerala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP