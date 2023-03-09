Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KVS Answer Key 2023: Objection window closes tomorrow at kvsangathan.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Mar 09, 2023 05:35 PM IST

KVS Answer Key 2023 objection window to close tomorrow, March 10, 2023. Candidates can raise objections through the direct link given below.

KVS Answer Key 2023: Objection window closes tomorrow at kvsangathan.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will close down the objection window for KVS Answer Key 2023 on March 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can raise objections through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the challenge on answer keys will be accepted online only, through the link available on the website. The prescribed fee of 1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through credit/ debit card by March 10, 2023. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/ debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/ debit card.

Direct link to raise objections against KVS Answer Key 2023

KVS Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Click on challenge link available under the notices section.
  • A new website page will open where candidates will have to login.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Raise objection against the answer key and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

