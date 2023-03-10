KVS Answer Key 2023: Objection window date extended till March 12, notice here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has extended the KVS Answer Key 2023 objection window date. The objection window will now remain opened till March 12, 2023, instead of March 10, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The challenge window has been extended after candidates faced difficulty in downloading question papers for various posts. The official notice reads, “in view of difficulties faced by the candidates in downloading attempt question papers for the post of PGTs, TGTs, PRT, Assistant Engineer, Finance Officer and Hindi Translator, KVS has extended the date to view/ challenge answer key from 10.3.2023 to 12.3.2023.”

KVS Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on challenge link available under the notices section.

A new website page will open where candidates will have to login.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Raise objection against the answer key and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here