KVS answer keys released for the post of Librarian, ASO, SSA and other posts
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer keys for the post of librarian, ASO, SSA, Steno-II, JSA and PRT (Re-Exam). Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.
The KVS examination was conducted from March 1 to March 11. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys can raise objections to the answer keys by March 20. Candidates have to pay ₹1000 per question challenged.
Direct link to check the answer keys
KVS answer keys: Know how to download
Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Link to view/challenge answer keys for JSA/SSA/ASO/Steno/Librarian/PRT(re-exam)”
Check the answer keys, raise objections if any
Take a printout for future reference.