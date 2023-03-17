Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KVS answer keys released for the post of Librarian, ASO, SSA and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 03:05 PM IST

KVS answer keys released for the post of librarian, ASO, SSA, Steno-II, JSA and PRT (Re-Exam).

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer keys for the post of librarian, ASO, SSA, Steno-II, JSA and PRT (Re-Exam). Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS examination was conducted from March 1 to March 11. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys can raise objections to the answer keys by March 20. Candidates have to pay 1000 per question challenged.

Direct link to check the answer keys 

KVS answer keys: Know how to download

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Link to view/challenge answer keys for JSA/SSA/ASO/Steno/Librarian/PRT(re-exam)”

Check the answer keys, raise objections if any

Take a printout for future reference.

Topics
kvsangathan.nic.in digital librarian
