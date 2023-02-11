KVS Hindi Translator exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the exam city slip for the Hindi Translator recruitment examination. Candidates who will take the examination can download the exam city slip from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can check the exam city through their application number and date of birth.

The computer-based test for the post of Hindi Translator will be conducted on February 20, 2023.

Here's the direct link to check the exam city

KV Hindi Translator exam city slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Hindi Translator City display link”

Key in your login credentials and log in

Check the exam city and take a print for future reference.