KVS PGT exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in, get link

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the exam city slip for candidates appearing for the Post Graduate Teacher (2022) recruitment exam. Candidates can download their exam city details from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.Candidates can check their examination city through their application number and password.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PTG examination will be conducted on February 17 for PGT (Hindi), PGT( Physics), and PGT( Commerce). On February 18 the exam will be held for PGT(Chemistry),PGT(History), PGT(Maths), and PGT(Geography). The exam for PGT(Bio) and PGT (BioTech) will be held on February 20.

Direct link here

KVS PGT exam city slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Under the announcement, section click on the “Post Graduate Teacher City display link”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your application number and password

Check exam city and download for future reference.