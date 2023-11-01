Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key out at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 01, 2023 08:21 PM IST

KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the final answer key through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key out at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here (Shutterstock)

The computer based written exam was held from February 21 to 28, 2023. The list of shortlisted candidates for interview for the post of PRT is available on the website. The interview will be conducted from November 3 to November 9, 2023.

CBSE being the recruiting agency has released the final answer key for the post of PRT on which result has been compiled. To check and download the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key

KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Click on KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The link to download interview letters is available on the official website of KVS. The interviews will be conducted at Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Dehradun, Chandigarh and Noida. The venue details are available on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.

Topics
delhi mumbai dehradun lucknow chandigarh cbse kvsangathan.nic.in result interview education news
