KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key out at kvsangathan.nic.in, link here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the final answer key through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The computer based written exam was held from February 21 to 28, 2023. The list of shortlisted candidates for interview for the post of PRT is available on the website. The interview will be conducted from November 3 to November 9, 2023.

CBSE being the recruiting agency has released the final answer key for the post of PRT on which result has been compiled. To check and download the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on KVS Primary Teacher 2022 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The link to download interview letters is available on the official website of KVS. The interviews will be conducted at Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Dehradun, Chandigarh and Noida. The venue details are available on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.