News / Education / Competitive Exams / Last date to apply for Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023

Last date to apply for Delhi HC Judicial Services Examination 2023

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 29, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Candidates who want to appear in the examination can go to the website delhihighcourt.nic.in and submit their forms.

The Delhi High Court will close applications for the Delhi Judicial Services Examination 2023 today, November 27. Previously, the last date to apply was November 22 but it was later extended to November 27. Candidates who want to appear in the examination can go to the website delhihighcourt.nic.in and submit their forms.

Delhi Judicial Services Examination 2023: Last date to apply (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Delhi Judicial Services examination 2023: Direct link for application form, notification

Delhi Judicial Services Examination 2023 is being held for 53 vacancies, of which 5 are reserved for SC and 4 are for ST category candidates. The remaining 34 vacancies are for general category candidates.

The application fee is 1,500 for general category candidates and 400 are for reserved categories: Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Person with Disabilities (identified disabilities) of 40% or more.

The examination has also been postponed. Originally scheduled to be held on December 10, the test will now take place on December 17, in a single shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

The exam will be held in three stages: Prelims, Mains and Interview.

The pattern of questions in the Prelims examination will be objective-type. For each incorrect answer, 25 per cent of the total marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Those who qualify in the Preliminary examination will be called for the Main examination. The Mains examination will shortlist candidates for the interview (viva-voce) round.

Exam and College Guide
