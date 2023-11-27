Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: Registration date extended till November 29, apply at delhihighcourt.nic.in

High Court of Delhi has extended the registration date for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023. The registration date has been extended till November 29, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied can now apply through the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: Registration date extended till November 29

The official notice reads, “In continuation of this Court's Notices dated 06.11.2023 & 17.11.2023, it is hereby notified that the last date and time for Registration and filling Online Application Form of Delhi Judicial Service Examination - 2023 and/or making payment through Debit Card/Internet Banking is extended till 29.11.2023 (1730 hours).”

The prelims examination will be conducted on December 17, 2023. The examination will comprise objective type questions and there will be 25 percent negative marking for each incorrect answer. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary examination will be called for the Main examination.

Direct link to apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: How to apply

Those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Click on public notices link available on the right hand side of the page.

Click on the corrigendum notice available.

A new PDF file will open where the link to apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023 will be given.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for the examination is ₹1,500 for general category candidates and ₹400 for reserved category [Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Person with Disabilities (identified disabilities) of 40% or more] candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi High Court.

Official Notice here