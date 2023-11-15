Learning Idioms made easy series: Know the art of using idioms like a pro!
Idioms not only enhances sentences, but also plays a significant role in improving spoken English skills by allowing readers to grasp the meaning clearly.
Did you know that understanding spoken English becomes easier simply by learning more idioms? idioms are sentences that work to share a specific idea, thereby making it easier for readers to grasp the meaning of a situation faster, rather than having to think about what each word means.
A major plus point for those preparing for examinations is that idioms can work wonders to improve your English writing skills by making it more natural. Now, what are the different types of idioms?
In this article, we have curated some of the most unique idioms that can be used regularly.
1. Sell like hot cakes
Meaning: Quick selling
Usage: The book written by Mr Mehta is selling like hot cakes.
2. Up in arms
Meaning: In total conflict
Usage: Both countries are up in arms against each other.
3. Elephant in the room
Meaning: A problem or difficult situation that people do not want to talk about
Usage: Both of them knew they could not carry on like this but were hesitant to address the elephant in the room
4. Turn the tables
Meaning: Turning a position of disadvantage into advantage.
Usage: Ravi was struggling really hard in his academics but it did not take him long to turn the tables and top in his examination.
5. Beat around the bush
Meaning: To avoid talking about the truth and mislead.
Usage: When it came to being honest, Robert never beat around the bush. He spoke facts.
6. Calling a spade a spade
Meaning: To speak the truth even if not polite or unpleasant.
Usage: The judge told the accused, “Let’s call a spade a spade. You did not borrow money, but stole it.”
7. Jack of all trades
Meaning: Someone who can do different jobs in the same time
Usage: Steve can do five assignments at the same time. He is truly a jack of all trades.
8. Hit the sack
Meaning: to go to sleep
Usage: Its way past midnight now. I must hit the sack right away.
9. On cloud nine
Meaning: Being very happy
Usage: After the promotion, he was on cloud nine!
10. Burn one’s bridges
Meaning: To harm one's own path and reputation, often intentionally, making it almost impossible to return to an earlier state
Usage: His bad behaviour and careless attitude was how he burnt his bridges.
(Taken from different sources)