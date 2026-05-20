State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MHT CET Answer Key 2026 on May 20, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the PCM group exam can check the provisional key and download it through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

MHT CET Answer Key 2026 releasing today at mahacet.org, here's how to download provisional key(Pexels/Representational Image)

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As per the official notice, the display of question papers, candidate responses, and answer keys and the submission of candidate grievances/objections will be available today, May 20. The link to download answer key and raise objection will close on May 22, 2026.

MHT CET Answer Key 2026: How to download

To check and download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

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{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If a candidate has an objection to any question in the examination, it must be submitted through their login according to the schedule above. A fee of ₹1,000 per objection must be paid online via the candidate portal. The "Grievances/Objections Tracking" facility is available in the candidate's login portal under the title "Objection Tracking." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If a candidate has an objection to any question in the examination, it must be submitted through their login according to the schedule above. A fee of ₹1,000 per objection must be paid online via the candidate portal. The "Grievances/Objections Tracking" facility is available in the candidate's login portal under the title "Objection Tracking." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) -2026 exam commenced on May 12 and will end on May 21, 2026, excluding May 16 and 17, 2026 in two shifts across 194 examination centres in all 36 districts of Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MAH- MHT CET (PCM Group) -2026 exam commenced on May 12 and will end on May 21, 2026, excluding May 16 and 17, 2026 in two shifts across 194 examination centres in all 36 districts of Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A total of 321,917 students had registered for the second attempt, including males, females, transgender candidates and persons with disabilities (PwD). This year marks the first time that Maharashtra students are being given two opportunities to appear for the MHT-CET examination, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) conducted at the national level. The first attempt of the PCM group CET was conducted between April 11 and April 20. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 321,917 students had registered for the second attempt, including males, females, transgender candidates and persons with disabilities (PwD). This year marks the first time that Maharashtra students are being given two opportunities to appear for the MHT-CET examination, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) conducted at the national level. The first attempt of the PCM group CET was conducted between April 11 and April 20. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET. {{/usCountry}}

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Official Notice Here

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