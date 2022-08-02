MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam and have cleared it can appear for the mains examination. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

The main examination will be conducted on August 6, 12, 20, 27, September 10 and 17, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022

MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on June 30 and ended on July 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 900 Industry Inspector, Sub Inspector, Tax Assistant Clerk-Typist posts in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPSC.

