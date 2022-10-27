Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022 released at mpsconline.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:40 PM IST

MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Services Combined Examination (Group C) 2022.

MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.(mpsconline.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

MPSC Group C prelims admit cards 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined preliminary exam 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

MPSC is scheduled to conduct the Group C preliminary examination November 5, 2023.

The Group-C recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category.

Candidates clearing the preliminary exam will be eligible for the main written examination.

Group C Main main exam is scheduled to be held in February and March 2023.

How to download admit card

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in

Click on the ‘Login’ tab

Key in your Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password and login

Click on the Group C hall ticket link

The Group C admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

