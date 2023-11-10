close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NABARD Grade A Mains Assistant Manager admit card released at nabard.org, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 10, 2023 05:54 PM IST

NABARD releases admit card for Grade A Mains Assistant Manager exam.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the Grade A Mains Assistant Manager examination. Candidates can download the Grade A Mains Assistant Manager admit card from the official website at nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Mains Assistant Manager exam admit card released
Direct link to download NABARB Grade A Mains admit card

Candidates will be able to download their NABARD Grade A Assistant Manager admit card using their login credentials. The Main examination for the Assistant Manager In Grade 'A will be conducted on November 19.

NABARD Grade A Mains admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at nabard.org

On the homepage, click on the Career tab

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
Sign out