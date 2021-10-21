NAT 2021 admit cards released at nat.nta.ac.in, direct link for hall tickets

NAT 2021 admit cards: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the admit cards for National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021. National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 will be held on October 23 and 24 in Internet based mode.

Candidates who have applied for the test, can download the admit cards for the exam from nat.nta.ac.in. They can download their NAT admit cards 2021 from the website by using their application form number and date of birth.

Direct link to download NAT 2021 admit cards

NAT 2021 schedule can be checked in the notice issued by NTA along with the release of admit cards. Candidates should read the instructions given on the admit cards carefully.

The admit card have been issued provisionally at this stage, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Admit Cards will not be sent to candidates by post. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein.

NTA will inform candidates on the procedure for taking the online exam, individually, by email at their registered email addresses also.

Note: Candidates should be in touch with NTA website nat.nta.ac.in for latest updates. In case of any difficulty in downloading admit card or discrepancy in any details on the admit card, they can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nat@nta.ac.in. For any technical queries they can call at 6364436664, 7829207426, 6364426664 or 7829207346.