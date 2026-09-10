The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the NBEMS FMGE October 2026 registration dates. Candidates who want to apply for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination October 2026 can find the official notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS FMGE October 2026: Registration dates announced at natboard.edu.in, exam on October 31

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The Board will conduct the FMGE October 2026 on October 31, 2026 on a computer based platform at various examination centres across the country.

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The examination consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple-choice questions and administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme. Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

Candidates are given an option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review which means that candidate has been given an option to go through these questions in a section again before the allotted time to a section ends.

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As per the official notice, the FMGE registration process will begin on September 11, 2026 from 5pm onwards. The last date to apply for the examination is September 25, 2026.

A candidate can submit FMGE 2026 application form only once. If a candidate is found to have submitted more than one application form for FMGE 2026, NBEMS may issue admit card to the application bearing higher order Application number (application ID) and cancel other application(s) forfeiting the fee for them.

Official Notice Here

NBEMS FMGE October 2026: How to register

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To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Click on NBEMS FMGE October 2026 registration link available on the home page. Register yourself and login to the account. Fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and your registration is done. Fill the application fee and click on submit. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹5250 and GST is ₹945/-. The total amount payable is ₹6195/-. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a UPI / Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page.

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The FMGE result will be announced by November 30, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.