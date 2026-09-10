All India Management Association will release the AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026 for PBT on September 10, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Paper-Based test can find the direct link to download the hall ticket through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026 for PBT releasing today at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download (Pexels/Representational Image)

The paper-based test will be held on September 13, 2026.

CTET September 2026: Last date to make corrections at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to make changes

AIMA MAT has five sections, each with thirty questions. The sections in the question paper are- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Economic and Business Environment. The exam duration is 120 minutes.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026: How to download All those candidates who want to appear for the paper based test can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in. Click on AIMA MAT Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. UPSC ESE 2026 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates here

The computer-based test registration process will close on September 14, 2026. The admit card will be released on September 17 and the examination will be held on September 20, 2026.

The MAT September 2026 results will be announced by the last week of September 2026.

SSC CHSL Exam 2026: Registration begins for 2536 vacancies at ssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT), conducted by AIMA, is an MBA/PGDM entrance test conducted for admission to 600+ B schools across the country. It offers the flexibility of Paper-Based and Computer-Based test modes, to suit candidate convenience. Conducted four times a year, MAT provides multiple opportunities for admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA.