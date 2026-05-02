The last hour before NEET can either sharpen your mind or scatter it. What you do in these 60 minutes often decides how well you use everything you already know.

NEET Exam 2026: 60 minutes morning routine that can decide your rank

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Many well-prepared students underperform not because they lack knowledge, but because they enter the exam mentally overloaded, rushed, anxious and cognitively scattered. In contrast, those who perform optimally protect one thing above all: their mental clarity.

What happens in the Last Hour

The brain is very sensitive right before an exam. Cortisol levels rise, attention narrows, and working memory gets affected. Even the academic knowledge you have acquired becomes difficult to retrieve when the mental state feels overwhelmed.

This is where small psychological interventions can make a difference in performance outcomes. When it comes to performance under pressure, the Yerkes–Dodson Law suggests that moderate levels of arousal help maintain focus and concentration. Higher anxiety, however, reduces recall and affects intuitive decision-making. So, the aim is to stabilise stress rather than eliminate it.

A Practical 60-Minute Routine Before NEET

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{{^usCountry}} From observing cohorts of students, the following structure has been found to work effectively: I. 20 Minutes Prior To Entry/Exit The Centre: Constitute, Do Not Study {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From observing cohorts of students, the following structure has been found to work effectively: I. 20 Minutes Prior To Entry/Exit The Centre: Constitute, Do Not Study {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Do not venture into new topics or even weighty revision. At this point, the brain is less receptive and more prone to overload. Trust what has already been learned. I. Breathing Regulation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Do not venture into new topics or even weighty revision. At this point, the brain is less receptive and more prone to overload. Trust what has already been learned. I. Breathing Regulation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The following simple breathing techniques calm the nervous system: inhalation (4 seconds) / stopping (4 seconds) / exhalation (6 seconds). This decreases physical anxiety and enhances focus. I. Train Your Mind with One Steady Thought {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The following simple breathing techniques calm the nervous system: inhalation (4 seconds) / stopping (4 seconds) / exhalation (6 seconds). This decreases physical anxiety and enhances focus. I. Train Your Mind with One Steady Thought {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the exam, students come in with poor, fragmented thinking. This should be replaced with one steady internal statement like: “I will move slowly and carefully.” It serves as an anchor, preventing panic during the paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the exam, students come in with poor, fragmented thinking. This should be replaced with one steady internal statement like: “I will move slowly and carefully.” It serves as an anchor, preventing panic during the paper. {{/usCountry}}

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Should there be more recess? It depends on the kind of childhood we want.

I. Light Physical Movement

Short walks, mild stretching or standing posture adjustments release the physical tension and help regulate cortisol levels. The body and mind are interconnected; what calms one helps stabilise the other.

I. Avoid Peer Comparison

Self-doubt often increases during last-minute discussions about questions or topics. The most stable performers step away from such conversations and stay focused internally.

I. Plan the First Five Minutes of the Paper

Decide beforehand: read instructions carefully, scan the paper and start from the questions you are most familiar with. This avoids the initial anxiety and helps build momentum.

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5 things to keep in mind when choosing a career path after Class 10

What to Avoid:

A. Starting any new topic

B. Quickly Revising Large Amounts of Information

C. Engaging in stressful discussions

D. Skipping sleep or arriving fatigued

These behaviours increase cognitive load and reduce efficiency during performance.

NEET UG tests knowledge as well as how effectively that knowledge can be accessed under pressure. The last 60 minutes determine this access.

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A calm mind recalls better than a rushed one. In the final hour, protect your mental state because clarity drives performance.

(This article is written by Dr. Archana Mishra, Department of Applied Psychology, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



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