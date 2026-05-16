New Delhi, In the backdrop of the now-cancelled NEET examination, Mizoram Governor Gen V Singh on Saturday said the medical entrance exam paper may get leaked, but it doesn't happen in the domain of the armed forces as the systems in the military are "absolutely fair".

NEET paper may get leaked, but it doesn't happen in armed forces, says Mizoram Guv V K Singh

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He made the remarks in his address at an event held at the Manekshaw Centre here, with the audience largely consisting of youths, including students of various schools in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test meant for aspirants seeking admissions in medical colleges held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, triggering huge protests from several quarters across the country. The government has announced a re-test on June 21.

"A paper of NEET exam may get leaked, but in Army, paper leak doesn't happen, and paper leak doesn't happen happen in the Air Force. And, we we have devised systems which are absolutely fair, you can't have a fairer system than that," Gen Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} The former chief of the Army underlined that competitive exams are conducted in the domain of armed forces too, and for these competitive exams, even papers are checked in a different way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former chief of the Army underlined that competitive exams are conducted in the domain of armed forces too, and for these competitive exams, even papers are checked in a different way. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It is a very fair system. You will not get anything fairer than this. And, everything is fair in the armed forces," he asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is a very fair system. You will not get anything fairer than this. And, everything is fair in the armed forces," he asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Mizoram governor said there are many things that are talked about, but if you want to see "fairness, discipline, motivation, and a will to work for one's nation, then other than the military, it will be difficult to find it elsewhere". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mizoram governor said there are many things that are talked about, but if you want to see "fairness, discipline, motivation, and a will to work for one's nation, then other than the military, it will be difficult to find it elsewhere". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The session was hosted as part of the day-long event 'Sena Samwad' hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The session was hosted as part of the day-long event 'Sena Samwad' hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain was present on the dais during the session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain was present on the dais during the session. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mizoram governor also spoke about the trust between a jawan and an officer.

"A solider knows that an officer won't issue an order that he himself cannot do. And, an officer knows that no matter what situation comes, a jawan will never desert him. This is that trust which makes our armed forces, and helps the military move forward," he asserted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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