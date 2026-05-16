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NEET paper may get leaked, but it doesn't happen in armed forces, says Mizoram Guv V K Singh

NEET paper may get leaked, but it doesn't happen in armed forces, says Mizoram Guv V K Singh

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:55 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In the backdrop of the now-cancelled NEET examination, Mizoram Governor Gen V Singh on Saturday said the medical entrance exam paper may get leaked, but it doesn't happen in the domain of the armed forces as the systems in the military are "absolutely fair".

NEET paper may get leaked, but it doesn't happen in armed forces, says Mizoram Guv V K Singh

He made the remarks in his address at an event held at the Manekshaw Centre here, with the audience largely consisting of youths, including students of various schools in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test meant for aspirants seeking admissions in medical colleges held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, triggering huge protests from several quarters across the country. The government has announced a re-test on June 21.

"A paper of NEET exam may get leaked, but in Army, paper leak doesn't happen, and paper leak doesn't happen happen in the Air Force. And, we we have devised systems which are absolutely fair, you can't have a fairer system than that," Gen Singh said.

The Mizoram governor also spoke about the trust between a jawan and an officer.

"A solider knows that an officer won't issue an order that he himself cannot do. And, an officer knows that no matter what situation comes, a jawan will never desert him. This is that trust which makes our armed forces, and helps the military move forward," he asserted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / NEET paper may get leaked, but it doesn't happen in armed forces, says Mizoram Guv V K Singh
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