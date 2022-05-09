Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2022 admit cards expected soon on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in
competitive exams

NEET PG 2022 admit cards expected soon on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

NEET PG admit card 2022 will be issued soon on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The entrance test will be held on May 21.
NEET PG 2022 admit cards soon on nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in, steps to download (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Updated on May 09, 2022 09:59 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET PG 2022 admit cards are expected soon. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG admit card on the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. 

NEET PG admit card release date has not been confirmed yet. 

The postgraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on May 21, 2022. 

How to download NEET PG admit card 2022

  1. Go to nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. 
  2. Click on the admit card download link, or first login and then find the link.
  3. Enter the required login details. 
  4. Submit to view the admit card.
  5. Download it and take a printout. 

Recently, the Central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) warned candidates about a fake notification saying NEET PG 2022 has been postponed till July 9. 

“A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,” PIB said.

“The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” it added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP