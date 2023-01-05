NEET PG 2023: NBE confirms registration not commencing today, notice here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released an official notice confirming that NEET PG 2023 registration will not begin on January 5, 2023 onwards. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

As per the notice, the Board has asked the candidates to ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards. The notification for inviting online applications for NEET PG 2023 will be published in the coming days, it read.

The NEET PG 2022 examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023 on a computer based platform at various test centres across the country.

NEET-PG 2022 shall be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24. The examination fees is ₹4250/- for General, OBC and EWS category and ₹3250/- for SC, ST and PwD category.

Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 are eligible to apply.

Official Notice Here