NEET PG 2023 not postponed, Supreme Court dismisses plea

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed petitions challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct NEET PG 2023 on March 5. MBBS doctors had requested postponement of the entrance test citing lack of time for preparation and a five months’ gap between exam and counselling dates. NEET PG 2023 postponement plea live updates.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, on behalf of petitioners, said that usually the gap between the internship deadline and the exam is never more than two months.

Petitioners had earlier told that even if NET is held in March 5, counselling can begin only after August 11 – the internship cut-off deadline – as the certificate is to be submitted during the admission process.

Additional Solicitor General of India Aishwarya Bhati said that NBE wants to conduct counselling in July without waiting for the August 11 deadline of internship completion and those without certificates will be allowed to participate provisionally.

She further said that during the first application window of NEET PG, around 2.03 lakh candidates had applied and only 6,000 in the second window.

The demand to postpone NEET PG is by a minority, she added.

(With inputs from Live Law)

