NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NEET UG answer key, results expected soon

NEET 2022 Answer Key, Result Live Updates: Answer key of NEET UG 2022, the undergraduate medical entrance exam, will be published on neet.nta.nic.in. NTA will first release the provisional answer key, which will be followed by the final answer key and results.

The entrance exam was held on July 17 and after almost a month, the answer key of the test is yet to be released. No date has been fixed by NTA for releasing this document.

Along with NEET answer key, question paper and candidates' response sheets will also be made available. Candidates will then be given a window to raise objections, if they have any.

Aspirants can find all the latest details and developments related to NEET result and answer key in this blog.